Indian-origin man and woman shot dead in USA

Guwahati: A 56-year-old Indian-origin man and a 24-year-old woman were shot dead at a convenience store in Virginia in the United States of America, said an agency on Sunday.

Reports stated that the police have identified the victims as Pradeep Patel and his daughter Urmi from Gujarat’s Mehsana district of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pradeep Patel, his wife Hansaben, and their daughter Urmi are from Gujarat’s Mehsana district and moved to the US six years ago. They had been working at the convenience store at Lankford Highway in Accomack County on the Eastern shore of Virginia, owned by a relative, Paresh Patel.

Pradip Kumar Patel and his daughter were working at the store when the shooting incident happened, the report said.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman victim succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Accomack County Sheriffs announced late Thursday that they arrested George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44, from Onancock in connection with the shooting.

Police charged Wharton with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident sent shockwaves among the Indian community members in the United States after the news spread through Facebook, the report added.