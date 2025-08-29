Guwahati: A cloudburst hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, causing extensive damage, trapping several families under debris, and leaving multiple people injured.

In Dewal’s Mopata area, Tara Singh and his wife went missing, while Vikram Singh and his wife sustained injuries. The cloudburst also destroyed their cowshed, burying around 15–20 animals.

The situation has worsened in several locations. In Rudraprayag, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers at their confluence continue to rise. In Kedarnath valley’s Lawara village, a bridge on the motor road was swept away by strong currents, and conditions in Chenagad have turned critical.

Rising river waters have entered residential areas, prompting evacuations. The Hanuman temple in Rudraprayag has also been submerged.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “In Rudraprayag district’s Basukedar tehsil under Badeth Dungar Tok and Chamoli district’s Dewal area, due to a cloudburst and debris flow, sad news has been received of some families being trapped.” He assured that relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing and that he remains in constant contact with officials.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain told Aaj Tak that heavy rainfall in Basukedar washed away four houses. However, he confirmed that no one is missing and that all residents were safely evacuated. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The impact of incessant rains has also affected Haldwani, where the Haldwani–Bhimtal road has been blocked due to debris falling from a hillside near Rani Bagh bridge, disrupting traffic.

In view of the heavy rainfall, schools across Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh districts have been ordered to remain closed today.