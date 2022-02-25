The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for the Indian students stranded in the region due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The advisory reads, “Indian Nationals, especially students living closest to border checkpoints are advised to depart first in an organised manner.”

The students as well as others have been advised to print out the Indian Flag and paste it on their vehicles in a prominent manner while travelling to the border checkpoints.

They have been advised to carry their passports along with cash in US Dollars in case of any emergency expenses.

They have also been asked to carry other essential items with them during their moving towards the borders.

Indians have also been asked to possibly carry their COVID-19 double vaccination certificates as well.

The advisory notice added, “Government of India and Embassy of India are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary for Indian nationals.”

Indian nationals have been asked to remain in touch with the helpline numbers provided once they arrive that the checkpoints mentioned in the advisory.

It may be mentioned that the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued multiple advisories since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Efforts to evacuate all non-essential Indian nationals, especially students are now continuing since Thursday.