NEW DELHI: India has urged the United Nations to launch “quick investigations” into the deaths of two BSF personnel, who were in UN peacekeeping mission in Congo.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, spoke with Unite Nations secretary general – Antonio Guterres – on the matter.

“Spoke to UNSG @antonioguterres to discuss the shocking attack on the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, in which 2 brave BSF personnel lost their lives. Urged quick investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Spoke to UNSG @antonioguterres to discuss the shocking attack on the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, in which 2 brave BSF personnel lost their lives. Urged quick investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022

Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar wins silver for India in weightlifting

Notably, on June 26, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of India, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, lost their lives after an armed mob ambushed their compound in the volatile African nation.

The deceased BSF personnel are: Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi.

India is the third largest contributor to UN missions.

India has also suffered the highest fatalities since 1948 after peacekeeping operations were initiated for the first time.

According to UN data, as on April 2022, the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions in different parts of the word are: Bangladesh (6693 personnel), Nepal (5782) and India (5581).

Also read: Some elements creating conflict in name of religion & ideology: NSA Ajit Doval in inter-faith conference

India has also suffered the highest fatalities (175 personnel), followed by Pakistan (166) and Bangladesh (160).

Congo has seen prolonged conflict between several armed groups despite the presence of UN forces.

This has given rise to strong dissent among the population which eventually led to a hundreds-strong mob storming the UN compound on July 26.

More than 120 armed groups are active in Congo.