NEW DELHI: National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has said that some elements in the society are “trying to create an atmosphere that is vitiating the progress of India”.

NSA Ajit Doval made this statement while attending an inter-faith conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that is vitiating the progress of India,” NSA Doval said.

He added: “They are creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology.”

“It is affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too,” NSA Ajit Doval said.

NSA Ajit Doval further stated: “Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices.”

“We have to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it and that every religion can be professed with freedom here,” NSA Ajit Doval added.

Moreover, the NSA said that “there is an atmosphere of conflict in the world”.

“If we have to tackle that atmosphere, it is important to maintain the unity of the country together. The way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions,” NSA Ajit Doval said.

Meanwhile, Hazrath Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, the chairperson of the All India Sufi Sajjadanasheen Council (AISSC) said that the “need of hour to rein in and ban radical organisations”.

“We condemn when an incident occurs. It is time to do something. Need of hour to rein in and ban radical oranisations. Any radical organisation should be banned if there is evidence against them,” said Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty in the presence of NSA Doval.

The inter-faith meeting was held as part of the central government’s outreach to maintain inter-faith harmony.

The inter-faith conference was attended by religious heads from different faiths.

Sufi saints also attended this conference during which a resolution for peace, unity and harmony was also passed.

Organisations like PFI and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law of the land, the resolution adopted in the interfaith conference stated.

At the same time, we strongly recommend that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law, the resolution added.

It further states: “Targeting any God/Godesses/Prophets in discussions/debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per law.”

The inter-faith conference is an outreach by the BJP-ruled government to defuse religious tensions in wake of the controversy over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks and the extreme reaction from a section of Barelvi Muslims.

India witnessed killings as a fallout of the Nupur Sharma controversy with a tailor Kanhaiya Lal being beheaded by two Muslim youths in Udaipur.