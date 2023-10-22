CAIRO: The humanitarian aid that India had sent for the Palestinian people of Gaza Strip arrived in Egypt on Sunday (October 22).

India sent around 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the people of Israel-bombarded Gaza Strip of Palestine.

The nearly 40-tonne humanitarian aid to Gaza from India also include 6.5 tonne of medical supplies.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the completely under siege Gaza Strip, as resources in the region is fast depleting.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that an Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt.

“The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items,” Bagchi had said.

The Indian humanitarian aid will enter Gaza Strip of Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.