Besides bombing the Gaza Strip of Palestine, the Israeli military has also now started to target areas and infrastructures in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank.

Israel launched an air strike on a mosque in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian officials reported that at least five people were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the mosque in Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank, SkyNews reported.

Furthermore, several others were injured in the airstrike on the Al-Ansar mosque in West Bank.

The Israeli military justified its airstrike on the Al-Ansar mosque early on Sunday (October 22) by stating that the mosque was being used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a command centre.

The mosque sustained heavy damages, which is located at the Jenin refugee camp in Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank.

It may be mentioned here that tensions are on the rise in Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank following Israel’s heavy and indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip – another Palestine territory.