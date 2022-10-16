Tehran: At least four prisoners were killed while many were left injured after a massive fire was reported from the Evin prison in the Iranian capital Tehran.

As per reports, the four had died owing to smoke inhalation caused by the fire.

In total, 61 were reported to be injured.

Of the 61 injured, four were reported to be in serious condition.

Some reports state that there were gunshots and explosions from inside the prison before the massive fire took place.

The incident has been linked to riots and clashes inside the prison. Some reports have also linked the incident to the recent protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman over Iran’s dress code violation.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.