Tehran: A cargo ship belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sank in the Gulf waters off Iran on Thursday.

Following the incident, a search and rescue operation was initiated but only 16 of the 30 crew were recovered.

A local maritime protection official stated that the ship, an Emirati car transporter ship sank nearly 50 kilometres from the port of Asalouyeh.

A search operation to rescue its 30 crew members is still on.

It has been suspected that the ship sank due to the “unfavourable weather and high winds”.

Although three rescue vessels were deployed to recover the ship in the initiated period, it sank before they could reach the spot.

“The search for the other 14 crew members is continuing”, officials said.

The weather service in Iran had put out a red alert on Wednesday for high winds and heavy seas in the waters off Asalouyeh.