Guwahati: Caught in the middle of the Russian invasion, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, grew as the tallest leader of the free world, primarily because of his bravery and commitment.

His grit and loyalty to Ukraine citizens have made him the most popular world leader overnight. Zelenskyy has a huge fan following in Assam as well.

Aromica Tea, a Guwahati-based tea company on Wednesday launched its new product – Zelenskyy – Strong Assam Black Tea.

“Zelenskyy is the global icon of strength and ability to fight the mighty (Russia) and reflects the character of strength and robustness of our Assam Tea,” Ranjit Baruah, founder of Aromica Tea told Northeast Now.

Baruah said the newly launched product – Zelenskyy Strong Assam Black Tea is a special blend of strong Assam CTC and Artisanal Handcrafted Assam Orthodox tea.

“This tea product will appeal to your palate and give a robust cup of tea with a malty flavor,” Baruah said. The product is priced Rs 90 for a 200 gm packet.

The founder of the brand Aromica Tea is now planning to market the new “strong Assam Tea” product across India. The name of his company is Tender Buds Teas & Crafts Pvt. Ltd, and is based at East Jyoti Nagar near Bamunimaidam in Guwahati.

“We are hopeful of a good market response for the new product across India,” Baruah, who has been into tea business for the last two decades, said.

The company sources green teas from different organic tea gardens in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and supports local producers to get a good value and a steady market for their produce.

“Our teas are handcrafted with passion and love to provide you the perfect blend of Green Tea rich in aroma, flavour and taste,” Baruah said.

Earlier, Aromica Tea had introduced Blooming Green Tea for the first time in Northeast India.