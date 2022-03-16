Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Wednesday tabled the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the state legislative assembly.

There are a host of development proposals in multiple sectors including infrastructures, connectivity and health.

Here follows the key points of the Assam budget 2022.

–Four new schemes for road construction announced – Pakipath Nirman Achani, Unnoti Pakipath Nirman Achani, Mothauri Pokikaran Achani & Path Nobikaran Achani for construction, upgradation and maintenance of all-weather roads, including those on embankments.

— Two major bridges to come up over Subansiri at Dhunaguri & Luit with help from Centre & AIIB. Trumpet Junction to be built at Gauripur, North Guwahati to enhance the utility of the bridge over the Brahmaputra.

— Four roads under Asom Mala to be upgraded in 2022-23, with 19 new roads over bridges being taken up. New flyover project to be taken up in Mancota Road, Dibrugarh and new elevated road in GNB Road, Guwahati.

–Proposal to start a new scheme to facilitate cheaper air connectivity from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar and Tezpur.

–Proposal for new airports in Karbi Anglong & Silchar, along with 3 new heliports at Nagaon, Geleki & Haflong.

— Allotment of Rs 156 crore for acquisition of 50 acres of land for Jorhat Airport, Rs 50 crore for acquisition of 870 acres of land for Greenfield Airport at Silchar and Rs 3.56 crore for acquisition of 84 acres of land for Lilabari Airport at North Lakhimpur.

–Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society to develop 13 small terminals on National Waterway 2 on the Brahmaputra at Umananda, Uzan Bazar, Kurua, Guijan, Ghaghor, Kachari, Goalpara, North Guwahati, Aphalamukh, Neemati Ghat, Matmora & Disangmukh.

–APSC to fill 13,572 Class III & 13,787 Class IV posts and finalise 3,587 Grade-I and 1,568 Grade-II vacancies. Compassionate Appointment for 930 posts in Education Dept & Sixth Schedule Areas to be completed soon to meet the target of 1 lakh jobs.

–Orunodoi assistance enhanced to Rs 1,250 per month from next financial year, with ?250 additional subsidies for 50 units of electricity. Six lakh additional beneficiaries to be added from BTR.

–To augment education facilities, 436 schools in tea garden areas to be brought under the ambit of State Govt. 117 Model High Schools in gardens to be made operational from 10 May 2022.

–Continuation of Pragyan Bharati scheme with free textbooks, hostel mess dues waiver, admission fee waiver for BPL students, scooters to meritorious students, Rs 10,000 mobility grant to girls, education loan under Abhinandan and Anundoram Barooah Award.

–Rs 25 crore earmarked each for the holistic development of Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Koch-Rajbongshi in the present budget. Transfer of entitlement grants under single Head of Account to Councils under Sixth Schedule.

–Seuj Axom Abhijan to increase green cover in Assam from 36% & to 38% in 5 years using Miyawaki model. Establishment of Assam Agro-Forestry Development Board. Introduction of 200 electric vehicles & 100 CNG buses for Rs 250 cr under Smart City project in Guwahati.

–Construction of seven more cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur & Darrang to commence within 2022-23. Robotic Surgery unit earmarked for State Cancer Institute, GMCH for Rs 15 crore.

–Proposal to set up three new medical colleges at Sivasagar, Karimganj & Goalpara, along with a super-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati. Construction of medical colleges at Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Golaghat & Tamulpur to start this year.

–Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, Jagannath Barooah College, North Lakhimpur College, Handique Girls’ College & Nagaon College to be elevated into universities.