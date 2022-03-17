Guwahati: Festival of colours, Holi is on Friday and during the celebrations, one should keep certain things in mind regarding the vehicular movements.

Road safety during festivals should be among the top priorities.

Some of the safety tips to be followed while moving in vehicles on Holi are:

Ensure that you are not intoxicated or drunk while driving. Apart from being fined by the authorities, driving in such a condition can lead to risk to the lives of the people on the streets Even if you have a plan of consuming liquor, ensure that the person driving the vehicle for you is not under the influence of alcohol or any related substance Since, during the Holi, many people will be out to celebrate, ensure that your vehicle is not over speeding. Ensure speed limits are followed and there is no rash driving. Seat-belts and helmets are a must. It is a normal practice but even on Holi, people should ensure that they were seat belts and helmets without fail. Even, though, Holi is a holiday, all traffic rules should be followed in order to prevent any unwanted situation Give way for emergency vehicles. This is a major step that needs to be followed even if you are enjoying to the fullest. All emergency vehicles should be allowed to pass without any delay. Ensure they are being allowed to pass and if needed, assist the emergency vehicles in the movement as and when possible.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has also issued certain rules for the Holi. The traffic department has asked people to ensure the above points are followed or else there will be strict actions under provisions of the law.

The same warnings have been issued by all the police departments across the state as well as the country.

The safety measures are to be taken in order to prevent the loss of lives due to accidents during such festivals.