Moscow: At least eight persons were detained by Russia in connection with the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia.

As per reports, of the total detained suspects, five are Russians and “three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens”.

However, there were no further details into the detention of the suspects as for who they were or how they were said to be linked to the explosion.

A statement by Federal Security Service (FSB) read, “The explosives were hidden in 22 plastic film rolls weighing 22,770 kilograms (50,200 pounds).”

The FSB added that the rolls left on a boat in August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Bulgaria and were then transited through the port of Poti in Georgia.

The FSB further added that the explosives entered the Russian territory on October 4 in a truck having a Georgian license/registration plate.

It reached the region of Krasnodar on October 6, two days before the blasts, the FSB said.

The FSB termed it as a “terrorist attack” adding that it was organised by Ukrainian secret services.

A Kyiv agent was also said to have coordinated the transit of the explosives.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, a massive explosion destroyed the road and rail bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

The explosion resulted in the death of three people and massive damage to the infrastructure.