Shanghai: To curb the Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 outbreak, Shanghai will launch a phased lockdown.

China has reportedly been hit with its highest COVID-19 caseloads since the early days of the pandemic.

The government said that Shanghai will lock down its eastern half for five days of testing beginning on Monday.

This will be followed by a similar lockdown of its western side beginning on April 1.

Shanghai in the past few days turned into a COVID-19 hotspot.

The cases started to rise early in March.

On Sunday, China’s National Health Commission reported more than 4,500 new domestically transmitted cases.

Shanghai has decided to avoid a full-fledged lockdown and will keep the eastern Chinese port and financial hub running.

This has been decided for “the good of both the national and global economies”.

