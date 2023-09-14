A couple was recently caught having sex in the toilet of a plane.

The couple that was caught in the middle of a sex act was then de-boarded from a UK flight.

The incident took place on an easyJet flight.

The pair was caught having sex mid-flight by the plane’s cabin crew.

The video of the couple being caught is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, a flight attendant can be seen opening the door to the toilet while the couple were in the middle of the sex act.

A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behavior of two passengers onboard.”

As per under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004, in the UK it is “an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory”.

However, no UK law explicitly deals with sex on a plane.