Guwahati: This Valentine’s Day, a couple made history by setting the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss underwater.

The couple Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier after three days of practice and determination were able to share a 4-minute and 6-second kiss in an infinity pool at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort in the Maldives.

The previous record of 3 minutes and 24 seconds was set 13 years ago at an Italian spinoff of the Guinness World of Records.

Also Read: Assam construction worker found dead, 2 trafficked minor boys rescued in Arunachal

Although the couple is both professional divers, they faced difficulties in achieving the goal.

These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean ???? pic.twitter.com/ZF16onFfXf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2023

Neale admitted that “Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath” and Cloutier stated that “We couldn’t even reach the existing record – we weren’t even close.”

After finally reaching the four-minute mark, the onlookers erupted in applause, though it was inaudible to the pair underwater.

Also Read: Assam: RPF arrests over 100 for black-marketing railway tickets

Cloutier described the experience as “disorientating” but noted that the longer they held their breath, the more uncomfortable it became.

Neale and Cloutier, who have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve, celebrated the day with love and an incredible milestone.