LAHORE: At least 10 children were among the over 50 people who were killed in twin accidents in Pakistan on Sunday.

As many as 51 persons lost their lives after a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying children capsized in Pakistan.

41 people thus far are confirmed dead in the bus accident in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

On the other hand, at least 10 students died in the boating accident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, at least nine children are still missing in the waters and a rescue operation is underway.

The bus was reportedly carrying a total of 48 passengers when it hit a pillar on the bridge and careened off course.

The bus was on its way to Karachi from Quetta.