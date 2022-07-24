Guwahati: At a recent chess event in Moscow, Russia, a chess-playing robot broke a finger of a seven-year-old boy.

The incident occurred at the Moscow Chess Open tournament on July 19.

Vice President of the Chess Federation of Russia, Sergey Smagin speaking about the incident said that the robot broke the boy’s finger when the child “went for a swift move without waiting for the necessary time for the machine to complete its action”.

Following the incident, a video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media where it is seen that the boy did not wait for the robot to finish its move.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/



On video – a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk ???? (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

After that people around helped the child to get his finger out of the robot’s clutch.

The child identified as Christopher is among the 30 strongest chess players in Moscow aged up to nine years old.

However, authorities have said that the child had violated the safety protocol.

Sergey Smagin termed that incident as a rare case and the issue was not serious. The child was later able to play normally with a cast on his finger.