ITANAGAR: Bodies of four tourists from Assam, who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh, have been retrieved.

The four Assam tourists met an accident and fell in a deep gorge between Nechipu’s Zero Point and Sessa in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The tourists from Assam went missing on Tuesday, prompting a swift search and rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh.

The bodies of the four tourists from Assam were found lying in a deep valley on Friday.

The deceased tourists have been identified as Nayan Basumatary (30), Sanjib Das (34), Bedanta Bormahela (30) and Hirok Jyoti Boro (32).

The bodies of Nayan Basumatary and Sanjib Das were retrieved on Friday itself.

On the other hand, the body of Bedanta Bormahela was recovered around 12 noon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the body of Hirok Jyoti Boro, was recovered at around 6 pm on Saturday.

Hirok Jyoti Boro was the owner of the ill-fated vehicle that met the accident.

The deceased Assam tourists had entered into Arunachal Pradesh through the Bhalukpong check gate on July 18.

They made a night halt at Dirang.

On July 19, the four Assam tourists met the accident when they were returning back home and since then were reported missing.

It is suspected that the vehicle they were travelling in might have skidded off the road. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.