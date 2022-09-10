LONDON: Charles III was formally proclaimed the new of King of Great Britain on Saturday.

Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s new King by the Accession Council in a ceremony.

Charles’s accession to the British throne was necessitated following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Under the British constitution, a sovereign succeeds to the throne the moment his or her predecessor dies, before even being proclaimed to the people, and there is no interregnum.

Charles said his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday in Balmoral aged 96, “gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service”.

“I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called to be,” he said.

Charles’ accession will be announced publicly by a trumpet fanfare and a proclamation from a balcony of the palace at 1000 GMT.

The sovereign’s coronation, in effect just a formal ratification procedure, follows the accession after an interval of mourning.

The coronation takes place at London’s Westminster Abbey in the presence of politicians, eminent public figures, and representatives from countries around the world.