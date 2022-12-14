The Cambridge Dictionary has changed the definition of “man and woman” to a new one. The updated definition of ‘woman’ and ‘man’ includes people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex.

According to the latest update, a ‘Man’ is “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The definition of ‘Woman’ includes “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Also Read: Assam: Several pigs culled over ASF fear in Dhakuakhana

Two examples of man as per the definition now include: “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born)” and “their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition”.

For “Woman” the examples state: “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth”.

Also Read: Assam: Gamosa gets Geographical Indication tag

The update has drawn criticism from various sections of society and is now being debated on social media.