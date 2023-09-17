Fourteen (14) people have reportedly been killed after a plane crash in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The plane reportedly crashed due to bad weather in the Brazilian Amazon on Saturday (September 16).

The medium-sized aircraft was travelling from Manaus to remote town of Barcelos when it crashed in the Amazon rainforest.

At least 12 passengers and two crew were on-board the ill-fated plane.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the plane crash has been launched.

According to Amazonas state security, initial information suggested the plane crashed after running out of runway.

The plane had descended into Barcelos during heavy rain and low visibility.

The plane was an EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft-maker Embraer.

“Our teams have been on the ground responding since the moment of the crash to provide the necessary support,” Amazonas governor Wilson Lima wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the crash.

“My solidarity and prayers to the victims’ family and friends.”

Officials said the victims’ bodies would be taken to Manaus for formal identification.