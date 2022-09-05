A powerful bomb blast rocked Kabul – the capital of Afghanistan – on Monday.

Reportedly, a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

Two Russian diplomats were among 20 people killed in the explosion outside the country’s embassy in the Afghan capital, local media reported

The attacker was then shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards… there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Notably, Russia is one of the only few countries to have kept their embassy open in Kabul after the Taliban took over reign of Afghanistan last year.

Bomb blasts in Afghanistan, especially Kabul, have become a common affair under the Taliban regime in the country.

On Friday, a prominent Afghan cleric was among the people killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in Herat province, officials said.