Guwahati: Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) has said that at least 100 people were sentenced to death amid nationwide anti-Hijab protests in Iran.

The IHR said that there were possibilities of the real number of protesters facing the death penalty being much higher. The group said that this was because families of such people were being pressured to keep shut by Iranian authorities.

The group also said that all the defendants were “deprived of the right to access their own lawyer, due process and fair trials”.

The IHR added, “In cases where they have managed to make contact, or details of their cases [have been] reported by cellmates and human rights defenders, all have been subjected to physical and mental torture to force false self-incriminating confessions.”

It may be mentioned in December two men were executed in connection with the anti-Hijab protests.

The two were found guilty of the national security charge of “enmity against God”.