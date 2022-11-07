THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Support and solidarity for the anti-hijab protests in Iran have been growing stronger, with Muslim women in India now joining the movement.

On Monday, a group of Muslim women in the Indian state of Kerala set hijabs on fire as a mark or support and solidarity towards Iran’s anti-hijab protestors.

The group of Muslim women burnt hijabs in front of Kozhikode town hall in Kerala.

Hijabs were set ablaze at the culmination of the free-thinking session held by Islamic Free Thinkers Association at the Kozhikode Town Hall.

This this is for the first time that the Muslim women in India have come out in open to support the anti-hijab protests in Iran.

The anti-hijab movement in India flared over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while being imprisoned by morality police in Iran for wearing her hijab inappropriately.

Protests erupted and hundreds were killed by the Iranian security forces in order to suppress the movement.

Thousands of women in Iran, including schoolgirls, set their hijabs on fire as a mark of support towards the victims.

In many other parts of the world, women also cut their hair in protest.