Istanbul: At least 35 people were injured after a magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkey on Wednesday morning.

The shallow tremor was reported about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Istanbul where it was strongly felt.

The earthquake as per the Turkish authorities was a magnitude of 5.9 while it was reported to be 6.1 by the US Geological Survey.

Its epicentre was in Duzce province’s Golyaka district and the tremors were felt across multiple cities in the nation.

In total, 35 people were injured including 32 in Duzce, one in Istanbul and the other two in the nearby provinces of Bolu and Zonguldak.

Following the earthquake, at least 70 aftershocks were recorded.

There have been no reports of any casualties and constant monitoring of the situation.