Kathmandu: At least six people were reported to have been killed in Nepal during an early morning earthquake of magnitude 6.6.

As per reports, the six people died as a house in the Doti district collapsed during the 6.6 magnitude earthquake.

The centre of the earthquake was about 158 km northeast of Pilibhit and occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in several parts of India as well.

The quake in India was marked at magnitude 6.3.

Apart from the six deaths, there have been no reports of any other casualties in any part of the country or major damages.

No casualties or injuries were reported in India as well.