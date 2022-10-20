Johannesburg: In a rare incident, a 16-month-old toddler was killed in a giraffe attack in eastern South Africa.

The police said that the attack was quite rare.

the incident was reported from a game farm around 270 km from Durban.

As per reports, the toddler was attack with her 25-year-old mother during their visit to the Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe.

The mother-daughter were trampled by the giraffe.

Although they were taken to the hospital immediately, the toddler died during treat while the mother is in a serious condition.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

It is not yet known why the giraffe attacked them.