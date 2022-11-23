Jerusalem: Two separate explosions at bus stations in Jerusalem left one dead and at least 14 injured on Wednesday.

Israel’s public security minister termed the explosions as “attacks.”

As per reports, the first explosion that took place at the western exit from Jerusalem left 12 people injured and another one took place just a few km away leaving three injured.

Also Read: Border shooting took place on Assam territory: CM Sarma

A bus was damaged in the incident.

The police following the incident have started “collecting evidence and scanning the area for suspects.”

Also Read: Shooter kills multiple people in Walmart in Virginia, US

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition but one died later.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion but an investigation has been initiated.