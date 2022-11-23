California: In another incident of shooting, a gunman in Virginia of the US shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store.

The police added that while many people were dead, the shooter too died during the shooting that took place on late Tuesday.

The police said that they found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties” from the incident site.

The shooting was reportedly done by a single person who too was found dead during the action.

The City of Chesapeake on Twitter said, “Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so.”

The police have secured the area and are searching for other possible threats.

While the exact number of people killed has not yet been announced, but the fatalities have been reported to be less than 10.

Walmart in a tweet said, “We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”