New York: At least ten people were reported to have been killed in a shooting in Buffalo, New York which is being termed a racially-motivated hate crime.

As per reports by BBC, the police have detained an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

However, the identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

The police revealed that the accused reached a supermarket on Saturday afternoon and then started to open fire.

The accused was also said to have live-streamed the entire incident.

The act was termed “violent extremism” by the FBI.

The FBI told the media that the incident is being investigated both as a hate crime and racially-motivated violent extremism.

Buffalo Police authorities stated that the suspect had shot at least thirteen people of which most were black.

He drove for many hours to reach the area which is said to be a predominantly black area of the city.