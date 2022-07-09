Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, July 10, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (July 10) Wordle 386 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 386 Hints And Answer Today, July 10 :

The word of the day begins with the alphabet B.

The Wordle answer for today has only one vowel.

The word of the day on 10 July 2022 has no repetitive letters.

Wordle 386 answer today ends with the letter H.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 10 July 2022 :

Wordle 386 answer today, on Thursday, 10 July 2022, is BERTH

