Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

This is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s second marriage.

The marriage was held at a private ceremony at the Punjab CM’s Chandigarh home.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia along with other top AAP leaders also attend the wedding.

Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur have known each other for four years.

Mann is the first Punjab politician to get married while serving as chief minister.

Their marriage was solemnised in accordance with Sikh rituals.

WHO IS DR GURPREET KAUR:

Dr Gurpreet Kaur is the youngest of three sisters.

One of Kaur’s sisters is married to the son of former cabinet minister, late Jaswinder Singh Sandhu.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur did her schooling at Tagore Public School in Pehowa.

She graduated from higher secondary school in Chandigarh.

She later completed her medical degree in 2017 from an Ambala-based medical college.

Kaur also practised in a hospital in Ambala.

Her family originally hails from Ghumtala Gadu village.

PHOTOS: