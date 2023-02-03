Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, February 3, 2023 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (3 February ) Wordle 594 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 594 Hints And Answer Today, February 3 :

There’s one repeating letter in this word, with it taking the first and fourth spot in the word.

There’s one vowel in this word.

The last letter is ‘Y’.

Definition cluewise, this word can be used to describe food you enjoy eating.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 3 February 2023 :

Wordle 594 answer today, on Friday 3 February 2022, is TASTY

