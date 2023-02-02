Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, February 2, 2023 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (2 February ) Wordle 593 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 593 Hints And Answer Today, February 2 :

The answer for Thursday starts with the alphabet S.

The next letter in the word of the day is H.

The third alphabet is a vowel and there are no other vowels except that.

The word of the day ends with K.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 2 February 2023 :

Wordle 593 answer today, on Thursday 2 February 2022, is SHIRK

