Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, January 10, 2023 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (10 January) Wordle 570 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 570 Hints And Answer Today, January 10 :

The word of the day starts with the alphabet G.

The answer for today ends with the letter Y.

The word for today has no repeated letters so use your six chances carefully.

The answer for Tuesday has the vowel I.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 10 January 2023 :

Wordle 570 answer today, on Tuesday 10 January 2022, is GRIMY

