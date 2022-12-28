Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, December 28, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (28 December) Wordle 557 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read :

Wordle Word 557 Hints And Answer Today, December 28 :

The word of the day begins with the letter I.

The word for Wednesday has two vowels, including the starting alphabet.

The answer for today ends with the letter L.

All the letters in the word for today are different from each other so be careful while using your chances.

Also read : 5 Most expensive cricketers in IPL History

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 28 December 2022 :

Wordle 557 answer today, on Wednesday 28 December 2022, is CONDO

Also read : Urfi Javed with her red tape dress! Is it hot?