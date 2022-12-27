Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, December 27, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (27 December) Wordle 556 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 556 Hints And Answer Today, December 27 :

The word of the day begins with the alphabet C.

The word has only one vowel and it is used twice.

The word of the day also has the alphabet N.

There are no other repeated letters except the vowel.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 27 December 2022 :

Wordle 556 answer today, on Sunday 27 December 2022, is CONDO

