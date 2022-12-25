Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, December 25, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (25 December) Wordle 554 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 554 Hints And Answer Today, December 25 :

The answer today starts with the letter ‘E’.

The answer ends with the letter ‘A’.

There is no repeated letter in Wordle 554 answer.

Two vowels ‘E’ and ‘A’ are present in Wordle answer today.

Words like ‘Additional’ and ‘More’ are the synonyms of today’s Wordle answer.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 25 December 2022 :

Wordle 554 answer today, on Sunday 25 December 2022, is EXTRA

