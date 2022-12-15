Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, December 15, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (15 December) Wordle 544 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : Janhvi Kapoor’s smartest looks in chic dresses

Wordle Word 543 Hints And Answer Today, December 15 :

Today’s word begins with the letter R. Thursday is the answer, and the next letter is a vowel. The last letter of the word of the day is E. There are no letters that are used more than once in the word. The word of the day only has two vowels, and we’ve only told you one of them. Try to figure out the other one.

Also read : Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 December : Get Free costume bundles, characters, and many more

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 15 December 2022 :

Wordle 544 answer today, on Thursday 15 December 2022, is RIFLE

Also read : Urfi Javed with her red tape dress! Is it hot?