Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, December 14, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (14 December) Wordle 543 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : Janhvi Kapoor’s smartest looks in chic dresses

Wordle Word 543 Hints And Answer Today, December 14 :

The answer for Wednesday starts with the letter P.

The next letter in the word of the day is L.

There are two vowels in the answer for Wednesday, 14 December 2022. Try to guess the vowels first.

The word of the day also has a vowel at the end.

Also read :

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 14 December 2022 :

Wordle 543 answer today, on Wednesday 14 December 2022, is PLUME

Also read : Urfi Javed with her red tape dress! Is it hot?