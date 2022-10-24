Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 24, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 24) Wordle 492 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 492 Hints And Answer Today, October 24 :

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and third positions

The last two letters spell out a common shortening for the title of lieutenant

The word is used in tennis when a player does an illegal serve

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 23 October 2022 :

Wordle 492 answer today, on Sunday 24 October 2022, is Grate

