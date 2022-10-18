Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 18, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 18) Wordle 486 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : Quordle Answers Today, 18 October 2022: Check Out the Hints and Answers Here

Wordle Word 486 Hints And Answer Today, October 18 :

Wordle 486 word of the day today starts with the letter ‘E’.

The word of the day ends with the letter ‘T’.

There is only one vowel ‘I’ in today’s answer of the day.

There is no repeated letter in Wordle 486 answer of the day.

Terms like live and subsist are the synonyms of today’s answer.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 18 October 2022 :

Wordle 486 answer today, on Tuesday 18 October 2022, is EXIST

Also read : Lesser known interesting facts of King Charles III