Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

18 October 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle Hints Today: Clues for 18 October 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Two words end in E

There are no As

Every word begins with a consonant

How about some crossword-style clues for each word?

A short period of time A triangle-shaped object that you might use to hold a door open A small trumpet Stiff, strictness

What’s the Daily Quordle Answer on 18 October?

STINT

WEDGE

BUGLE

RIGOR

