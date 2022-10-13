Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 13, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 12) Wordle 480 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 479 Hints And Answer Today, October 13 :

The word of the day today begins with a vowel.

The puzzle for today has another vowel and it is A.

The word of the day on Thursday ends with the letter L.

The alphabet Q is present in the puzzle for 13 October.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 12 October 2022 :

Wordle 481 answer today, on Thursday 13 October 2022, is EQUAL.

