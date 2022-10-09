Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 9, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 9) Wordle 477 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read :

Wordle Word 477 Hints And Answer Today, October 9 :

The word has one vowel

There is no duplicate letter

It’s an exclamation

The vowel is ‘O’

The last letter is ‘Y’

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 9 October 2022 :

Wordle 477 answer today, on Sunday 9 October 2022, is HOWDY

Also read : Lesser known interesting facts of King Charles III