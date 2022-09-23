Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, September 23, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (September 23) Wordle 461 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 461 Hints And Answer Today, September 23 :

Today’s word begins with the letter S.

There are no repeating letters in today’s word.

The final letter can be described as rare and occurs near the end of the alphabet.

This word contains one vowel.

For today’s definition clue – this word can be used to describe an achievement, state of being or object held in high renown.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 23 September 2022 :

Wordle 461 answer today, on Friday September 23 2022, is GLORY

