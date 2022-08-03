Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, August 3, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (August 3) Wordle 410 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 410 Hints And Answer Today, August 3 :

The word has 2 vowels

There is no duplicate letter

The vowels are ‘O’ and ‘U’, placed in the second and third positions

It’s a noun

The last letter is ‘C’

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 3 August 2022 :

Wordle 410 answer today, on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, is YOUTH

