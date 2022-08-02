The registrations for the fourth Free Fire Pakistan League have begun today and the process will continue till August 6, 2022.

Anyone who is a resident of Pakistan can register their teams but the registration can only be done through the official website.

As per reports, the prize pool is said to be around 1 crore PKR or roughly 42 thousand USD.

The winners will also get a slot at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Season 2. 

The league will be carried on in four phases.

The Minimum requirements for paricipation:

  • Players must compulsorily attain 16 years of age
  • The account level of the participating player should be level 6 and above
  • Once the registration is done, there can be no changes in rosters
  • Only permanent residents of Pakistan can register and with the consent of parents or legal guardians
  • Only mobile devices will be allowed for the even
  • Participants will be responsible for their own internet connection at online qualifiers and playoffs

How to register

Step 1 – Visit Garena Free Fire Pakistan’s official website to register

Step 2 – Once on the site, click on the Register Now banner

Step 3 – A Google form will pop up once you click on Register Now, fill it out with the details required

Step 4 – Next fill in the details of all team members:

  • Captain, team members, and substitute names
  • Phone/Whatsapp number
  • Date of birth
  • In-game name and UID
  • Valid ID proof (CNIC)

Step 5 – Before submitting, verify details and ensure they are correct 

Step 6: Click submit, and you are done

