The registrations for the fourth Free Fire Pakistan League have begun today and the process will continue till August 6, 2022.
Anyone who is a resident of Pakistan can register their teams but the registration can only be done through the official website.
As per reports, the prize pool is said to be around 1 crore PKR or roughly 42 thousand USD.
The winners will also get a slot at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Season 2.
The league will be carried on in four phases.
Also read : BGMI Redeem Codes Today 2 August 2022 : Free UC, Rewards (100% Working)
The Minimum requirements for paricipation:
- Players must compulsorily attain 16 years of age
- The account level of the participating player should be level 6 and above
- Once the registration is done, there can be no changes in rosters
- Only permanent residents of Pakistan can register and with the consent of parents or legal guardians
- Only mobile devices will be allowed for the even
- Participants will be responsible for their own internet connection at online qualifiers and playoffs
How to register
Also read : Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server: APK Release Time, Expected Registration Date, Process in August, 2022
Step 1 – Visit Garena Free Fire Pakistan’s official website to register
Step 2 – Once on the site, click on the Register Now banner
Step 3 – A Google form will pop up once you click on Register Now, fill it out with the details required
Step 4 – Next fill in the details of all team members:
- Captain, team members, and substitute names
- Phone/Whatsapp number
- Date of birth
- In-game name and UID
- Valid ID proof (CNIC)
Step 5 – Before submitting, verify details and ensure they are correct
Step 6: Click submit, and you are done
Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 2 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more