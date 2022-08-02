The registrations for the fourth Free Fire Pakistan League have begun today and the process will continue till August 6, 2022.

Anyone who is a resident of Pakistan can register their teams but the registration can only be done through the official website.

As per reports, the prize pool is said to be around 1 crore PKR or roughly 42 thousand USD.

The winners will also get a slot at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Season 2.

The league will be carried on in four phases.

Also read : BGMI Redeem Codes Today 2 August 2022 : Free UC, Rewards (100% Working)

The Minimum requirements for paricipation:

Players must compulsorily attain 16 years of age

The account level of the participating player should be level 6 and above

Once the registration is done, there can be no changes in rosters

Only permanent residents of Pakistan can register and with the consent of parents or legal guardians

Only mobile devices will be allowed for the even

Participants will be responsible for their own internet connection at online qualifiers and playoffs

How to register

Also read : Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server: APK Release Time, Expected Registration Date, Process in August, 2022

Step 1 – Visit Garena Free Fire Pakistan’s official website to register

Step 2 – Once on the site, click on the Register Now banner

Step 3 – A Google form will pop up once you click on Register Now, fill it out with the details required

Step 4 – Next fill in the details of all team members:

Captain, team members, and substitute names

Phone/Whatsapp number

Date of birth

In-game name and UID

Valid ID proof (CNIC)

Step 5 – Before submitting, verify details and ensure they are correct

Step 6: Click submit, and you are done

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 2 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more