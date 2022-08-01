What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for August 2, 2022 :

FBJY RY56 MLOT

FJO9 4TAS D3FT

PQR3 BKUI 7LT7

FSDR FKUI YVGR

FBTU 6BFY TBT7

FBJU T6RF T1RT

FBTU 6JKI E8E7

FLU8 HG8R BHT4

ST5K JCRF VBHT

S5JT UGVJ Y5Y4

X99T K56X DJ4X

FF11 NJN5 YS3E

FF9M J31C XKRG

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

FIIF GI8E O49F

HTY3 RIFG OR3F39

